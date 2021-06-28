'You did it!' Mountain View Whisman district students celebrate the end of a pandemic school year

Graduate Yoselin Rojas walks through the graduation parade at Graham Middle School in Mountain View on June 4, 2021. Photo by Daniela Beltran B.
It wasn't just local high schools that relished the chance to hold in-person graduations this summer. Schools in the K-8 Mountain View Whisman district also celebrated. We got a firsthand view of two of the the pandemic-altered events. Here are some of our favorite scenes from Bubb Elementary and Graham Middle schools' events.
Graduates sign each other's yearbooks at their graduation celebration at Bubb Elementary School on June 4, 2021; Parents and staff cheer at graduates during a graduation celebration at Bubb Elementary School. Photo by Daniela Beltran B.
Cyndee Nguyen, principal of Bubb Elementary School, hands a diploma to graduate Shannon Chang during the graduation celebration on June 4, 2021. Photo by Daniela Beltran B.
A wall is decorated with signs congratulating graduates at Bubb Elementary School on June 4, 2021; Graduates sign each other's yearbooks during graduation celebration at Bubb. Photo by Daniela Beltran B.
Graduates pose for a photo at the graduation parade at Graham Middle School in Mountain View on June 4, 2021; Staff cheer for graduates during the graduation parade at Graham Middle School in Mountain View on June 4, 2021. Photo by Daniela Beltran B.
Christi Opitz and Maddie Pomaro wait for graduates to pass by so they can offer them a congratulatory gift at the graduation parade at Graham Middle School on June 4, 2021; A graduate waves at the staff during the graduation parade at Graham. Photo by Daniela Beltran B.
Staff cheer for students as they walk through the graduation parade at Graham Middle School in Mountain View, on June 4, 2021. Photo by Daniela Beltran B.
