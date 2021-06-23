County supervisors allocate $750K to program for domestic abuse victims

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved an allocation of $750,000 on Tuesday to expand the county's strangulation response program.

The money would be used to provide victims with forensic medical exams, advocacy and other forms of care like an advocate who would accompany them to the exam.

A county pilot program, started in January 2020 and later expanded in March 2021, found that conducting a forensic medical exam in domestic abuse cases helps increase the chance of charges being filed and determined as felonies.

In cases where medical forensic exams were conducted, the criminal case supported the filing of more serious felony charges over misdemeanor charges 86.6% of the time. For cases without medical exams, the rate was 28.8%, according to a recent report by the county's Office of Gender-Based Violence Prevention.

Forensic exams in cases of intimate partner violence also provide an opportunity for follow-up medical care for victims and prevent homicides, Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.