U.S. women win FINA World league Super Final water polo gold

Former Stanford All-American and Olympic gold medalist Maggie Steffens scored four goals and the United States national women's water polo team beat Hungary 13-8 to earn a gold medal at the FINA World League Super Final championship match in Athens, Greece on Saturday.

Rachel Fattal scored two of her three goals within a minute of each other in the fourth quarter that sealed the victory. She also recorded a field block that led to another American goal.

Hungarian team captain Rita Keszthelyi scored on a power play to bring her team within 9-8 with 5:01 remaining to play. Fattal answered with a 6-meter shot, sparking an American run.

Former Stanford standout Makenzie Fischer also scored during the 5-0 run. Stanford alum Melissa Seidemann assisted on Fattal's next goal.

Madeline Musselman matched Fattal with three goals. Fischer added two, with Paige Hauschild and Alys Williams also scoring.