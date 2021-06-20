Spanish-language civic leadership academy returns to Mountain View

Registration is open for Spanish-speaking residents of Mountain View for the city's eight-week Civic Leadership Academy, which begins in September and will meet partly online.

Participants in the four-year-old program learn about services the city provides and about how local government operates. They are encouraged to volunteer for local organizations and take on leadership positions in the community.

The academy also prepares residents to serve on city advisory bodies and committees, which several program graduates have gone on to do.

This year's Spanish Language Civic Leadership Academy will meet Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting on Sept. 16 and ending on Nov. 4.

Space is limited to 17 participants, and registration closes August 18.