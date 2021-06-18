News

Spare the Air alert issued for Friday, Saturday as heat wave lingers

Flex alert will also be in effect tonight from 6-9 p.m.

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 18, 2021, 12:31 pm 0
Updated: Fri, Jun 18, 2021, 1:12 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A biker rides on the Bay Trail at the Ravenswood Open Space Preserve in East Palo Alto on Aug. 11, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Triple-digit temperatures have led to Spare the Air alerts for the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday and a flex alert throughout the state that will be in effect tonight from 6-9 p.m., during which time residents are encouraged to conserve energy.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued the Spare the Air alert because of a forecast of excessive heat and low winds that will combine with vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy levels of smog in the region. The region was also under an alert on Thursday.

On Spare the Air days, the district encourages people to find alternatives to driving alone to limit the number of vehicles on the road creating smog.

Smog, also known as ozone, can cause throat irritation or other medical problems, so people are encouraged to only do outdoor exercise in the early morning hours when smog concentrations are lower.

California's power grid operator has issued a flex alert for Friday to encourage residents to conserve power, the second straight day that the alert has been issued.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The California Independent System Operator had issued a flex alert for Thursday and continued the alert to Friday night in an effort to relieve stress on the electric grid.

CAISO officials said they are not forecasting rolling blackouts like the ones that impacted the state last year.

Between 6-9 p.m. Friday, people are asked to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances and turn off all unnecessary lights in their homes or businesses.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Spare the Air alert issued for Friday, Saturday as heat wave lingers

Flex alert will also be in effect tonight from 6-9 p.m.

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 18, 2021, 12:31 pm
Updated: Fri, Jun 18, 2021, 1:12 pm

Triple-digit temperatures have led to Spare the Air alerts for the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday and a flex alert throughout the state that will be in effect tonight from 6-9 p.m., during which time residents are encouraged to conserve energy.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued the Spare the Air alert because of a forecast of excessive heat and low winds that will combine with vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy levels of smog in the region. The region was also under an alert on Thursday.

On Spare the Air days, the district encourages people to find alternatives to driving alone to limit the number of vehicles on the road creating smog.

Smog, also known as ozone, can cause throat irritation or other medical problems, so people are encouraged to only do outdoor exercise in the early morning hours when smog concentrations are lower.

California's power grid operator has issued a flex alert for Friday to encourage residents to conserve power, the second straight day that the alert has been issued.

The California Independent System Operator had issued a flex alert for Thursday and continued the alert to Friday night in an effort to relieve stress on the electric grid.

CAISO officials said they are not forecasting rolling blackouts like the ones that impacted the state last year.

Between 6-9 p.m. Friday, people are asked to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances and turn off all unnecessary lights in their homes or businesses.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.