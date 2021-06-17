Spare the Air alert issued for Friday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Friday, the second straight day one has been issued because of a forecast of excessive heat and low winds that will combine with vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy levels of smog in the region.

Triple-digit temperatures throughout much of the Bay Area prompted the air district to issue an alert for Thursday and then a second consecutive one for Friday. On Spare the Air days, the district encourages people to find alternatives to driving alone to limit the number of vehicles on the road creating smog.

Smog, also known as ozone, can cause throat irritation or other medical problems, so people are encouraged to only do outdoor exercise in the early morning hours when smog concentrations are lower.