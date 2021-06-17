Arts

'Drive-in Variety Show' highlights local musicians and performers

Dragon Productions hosts shows at the Port of Redwood City on weekends through June

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 17, 2021, 4:38 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

San Jose Taiko brings its high-energy drumming to Dragon's drive-in variety show on June 25. Courtesy Dragon Productions/Facebook

Dragon Productions Theatre Company is taking audiences for a spin through the Midpeninsula's arts scene, offering a fun way to ease back into attending live shows in a series of drive-in live performances presented on most weekend nights through the end of June.

"At the Port: Dragon's Drive-in Variety Show" makes a drive-in theater out of the Port of Redwood City with shows that bring together music, theater and comedy​ — and even a chance to peek behind the scenes​, with a stage-fighting demonstration.​ The shows are all designed to be enjoyed from within the comfort of your own car.

On June 18, audiences can catch a stage-combat sword-fight show with Mike Fatum and the League of Swords, followed by an interview with the team; musical performances by Carolyn Spagnoletti and Akaina Ghosh and stand-up comedy by Arturo Raygoza Jr.

Coming up on June 25 will be a taiko drumming performance by San Jose Taiko, stand-up comedy and dance by Jesús U Bettawork and vocal selections from the Broadway musical "Spring Awakening" performed by the Portola Valley Theater Conservatory.

The June 26 show features magic with Magical Katrina, juggling by Oscar Velarde and a musical performance by The Corner Laughers (featuring this publication's own Arts & Entertainment Editor, Karla Kane).

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

​Each performance kicks off with a pre-show game or other interactive activity that can be played ​with fellow audience members in nearby cars.

"At the Port: Dragon's Drive-in Variety Show​" takes place​ at the Port of Redwood City, 459 Seaport Court, Redwood City​. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., with shows starting at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per vehicle.​ For more information, visit dragonproductions.net.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

'Drive-in Variety Show' highlights local musicians and performers

Dragon Productions hosts shows at the Port of Redwood City on weekends through June

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 17, 2021, 4:38 pm

Dragon Productions Theatre Company is taking audiences for a spin through the Midpeninsula's arts scene, offering a fun way to ease back into attending live shows in a series of drive-in live performances presented on most weekend nights through the end of June.

"At the Port: Dragon's Drive-in Variety Show" makes a drive-in theater out of the Port of Redwood City with shows that bring together music, theater and comedy​ — and even a chance to peek behind the scenes​, with a stage-fighting demonstration.​ The shows are all designed to be enjoyed from within the comfort of your own car.

On June 18, audiences can catch a stage-combat sword-fight show with Mike Fatum and the League of Swords, followed by an interview with the team; musical performances by Carolyn Spagnoletti and Akaina Ghosh and stand-up comedy by Arturo Raygoza Jr.

Coming up on June 25 will be a taiko drumming performance by San Jose Taiko, stand-up comedy and dance by Jesús U Bettawork and vocal selections from the Broadway musical "Spring Awakening" performed by the Portola Valley Theater Conservatory.

The June 26 show features magic with Magical Katrina, juggling by Oscar Velarde and a musical performance by The Corner Laughers (featuring this publication's own Arts & Entertainment Editor, Karla Kane).

​Each performance kicks off with a pre-show game or other interactive activity that can be played ​with fellow audience members in nearby cars.

"At the Port: Dragon's Drive-in Variety Show​" takes place​ at the Port of Redwood City, 459 Seaport Court, Redwood City​. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., with shows starting at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per vehicle.​ For more information, visit dragonproductions.net.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.