Weather service issues heat advisory for much of the Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory and an excessive heat warning Monday night for much of the Bay Area beginning Wednesday, with temperatures expected in the 90s and 100s.
The heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Friday for the north bay interior valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains and Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose and Hollister Valley. Palo Alto is expected to see temperatures climb to the mid-90s, according to the city.
The excessive heat warning — which predicts temperatures between 98 to 108 — is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday for many of the same areas, including in the north bay mountains, east bay valleys and mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.
The forecast is that the hottest day of the week will be Thursday. While temperatures are expected to decrease slightly on Friday, they will still be hot.
The weather service shared this advice for the public: "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."
Operators of California's electric grid said Tuesday that they may have to ask people to conserve energy to avoid rotating power outages later this week when temperatures rise.
The California Independent System Operator, which operates the state's electric grid, is asking residents and visitors to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid the use major appliances and to turn off unnecessary lights.
If the California ISO issues an alert calling for conservation, consumers would be encouraged to get comfortable beforehand by precooling their home, using major appliances, closing window coverings, charging devices and charging electric vehicles.
The ISO may issue alerts Wednesday and Thursday each day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Conservation can make a big difference, ISO officials said. Past conservation by consumers has avoided grid emergencies such as rotating outages.
The ISO in other circumstances could get power from other states during a California heat wave. But many other western states are expected to be affected by the same heat as California so demand will be great regionwide, ISO officials said.
