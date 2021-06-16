Santa Clara County opens cooling centers as region enters heat wave

As the Bay Area enters a three-day heat wave starting Wednesday, cooling centers are opening throughout Santa Clara County.

More than a dozen cooling centers will be available around the county, and an up-to-date list can be found at bit.ly/SCC-CoolingCenter.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Bay Area beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Friday for interior valleys and the Monterey Bay region.

On Thursday, the heat advisory will be upgraded to a heat warning starting at 11 a.m., meaning temperatures have the potential to exceed 110 degrees in the next 12 to 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in Santa Clara County are expected to be a bit lower and reach the upper 80s and low 90s with Thursday being the hottest day. More interior parts of the Bay Area are expected to experience mid-90s to low 100s.