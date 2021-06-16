News

Mountain View Chamber of Commerce awards 'local heroes' during the pandemic

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 16, 2021, 3:42 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Eonis Cibrian Pelayo, right, will be honored tomorrow for her work as a volunteer at Community Services Agency. Photo courtesy Mountain View Chamber of Commerce.

The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to attend a virtual award ceremony Thursday evening, recognizing what the local business community calls "heroes" who stepped up to help others through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 26th annual Celebration of Leaders, typically a paid event at a local venue, marks the chamber's effort to give credit to volunteers, school and nonprofit leaders who made a big difference during the daunting recovery from the pandemic.

"This has been an exceptionally hard year, yet we've seen business owners and individuals go above and beyond to help their community," chamber officials said.

Among the recipients is Mountain View resident IdaRose Sylvester, who was named this year's "outstanding community builder." A member of the city's Human Relations Commission, Sylvester played a central role in managing community-police relations in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing and protests last year, including forums for residents to speak freely on their view of law enforcement.

Two local school leaders, Mountain View Whisman Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph and Mountain View-Los Altos Superintendent Nellie Meyer, both received an award for contributions to remote learning.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The chamber named Trader Joe's as Mountain View's most outstanding business for 2021, while the top honors for outstanding nonprofit organizations went to both Day Worker Center and the Community Health Awareness Council. Most outstanding business person went to Jeff Weinberg of JW catering.

Trader Joe's, with a location in the San Antonio shopping center in Mountain View, has been honored as an outstanding business. Photo courtesy Mountain View Chamber of Commerce.

Nonprofit volunteers getting kudos at the event include Jolee Crosson, a board member at CSA and former sales manager at Google; Amber Wilson, executive director of the Mountain View Public Safety Foundation; and Danielle Makler, a volunteer with the music group Quadre.

Though separate from the Celebration of Leaders, the chamber is also using the Thursday event to present this year's "Athena" award, which goes out to someone who actively assists women in improving leadership skills and "professional excellence." This year's honoree is Eonis Cibrian Pelayo, director of advocacy and community relations at CSA, who previously launched a program designed to empower community leaders in disadvantaged communities.

Anyone interested in attending the virtual event can register online or go to the chamber's website. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important covid news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Mountain View Chamber of Commerce awards 'local heroes' during the pandemic

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 16, 2021, 3:42 pm

The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to attend a virtual award ceremony Thursday evening, recognizing what the local business community calls "heroes" who stepped up to help others through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 26th annual Celebration of Leaders, typically a paid event at a local venue, marks the chamber's effort to give credit to volunteers, school and nonprofit leaders who made a big difference during the daunting recovery from the pandemic.

"This has been an exceptionally hard year, yet we've seen business owners and individuals go above and beyond to help their community," chamber officials said.

Among the recipients is Mountain View resident IdaRose Sylvester, who was named this year's "outstanding community builder." A member of the city's Human Relations Commission, Sylvester played a central role in managing community-police relations in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing and protests last year, including forums for residents to speak freely on their view of law enforcement.

Two local school leaders, Mountain View Whisman Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph and Mountain View-Los Altos Superintendent Nellie Meyer, both received an award for contributions to remote learning.

The chamber named Trader Joe's as Mountain View's most outstanding business for 2021, while the top honors for outstanding nonprofit organizations went to both Day Worker Center and the Community Health Awareness Council. Most outstanding business person went to Jeff Weinberg of JW catering.

Nonprofit volunteers getting kudos at the event include Jolee Crosson, a board member at CSA and former sales manager at Google; Amber Wilson, executive director of the Mountain View Public Safety Foundation; and Danielle Makler, a volunteer with the music group Quadre.

Though separate from the Celebration of Leaders, the chamber is also using the Thursday event to present this year's "Athena" award, which goes out to someone who actively assists women in improving leadership skills and "professional excellence." This year's honoree is Eonis Cibrian Pelayo, director of advocacy and community relations at CSA, who previously launched a program designed to empower community leaders in disadvantaged communities.

Anyone interested in attending the virtual event can register online or go to the chamber's website. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.