Mountain View man arrested following two indecent exposure incidents

A 36-year-old Mountain View man was arrested by Atherton police Monday after he allegedly exposed himself inside his vehicle in front of an 11-year-old girl.

The man, identified as Manuel Salazar Camacho, was arrested in connection to an indecent exposure incident in Atherton on May 24, according to a statement by Atherton police. The man allegedly exposed himself at the intersection of Encinal Avenue and Middlefield Road, near Encinal Elementary School, at the time an 11-year-old girl was walking home from school.

Camacho is the suspect in a similar incident that occurred in Half Moon Bay, and was sought by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, police said.

Camacho was arrested after police reviewed footage from residential security camera footage in the area as well as data collected by automated license plate readers (ALPRs) operated by the town of Atherton. Camacho was on parole at the time and required to register as a sex offender, allowing police to track him down using GPA data from the California Department of Corrections.

Camacho was required by law to register as a sex offender annually, which he had done, police said. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of indecent exposure and parole violation charges.