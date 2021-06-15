News

Coroner: Woman found dead outside Mountain View's ICON movie theater died by suicide

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A woman found dead outside the ICON theater in Mountain View last week is believed to have died by suicide, according to the Santa Clara County Medical-Examiner Coroner's Office.

The woman, identified as 50-year-old Mountain View resident Tamar Hakim, was found dead outside the theater early in the morning on Wednesday, June 9. Police cordoned off the area and closed the parking structure to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police said a runner first reported the incident, after spotting a woman lying motionless on the ground in the driveway area near the front doors of the theater.

The coroner's office found that the woman had died from multiple blunt force trauma due to what it described as an unwitnessed descent from height. The manner of death was suicide, the office found.

Mountain View police are no longer investigating the case following the coroner's determination.

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 1-800-784-2433 to speak with a crisis counselor. People in Santa Clara County can call 1-855-278-4204. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454.

