Mountain View slow-walks reopening as California lifts COVID-19 public health restrictions

For indoor events with 5,000 or more attendees, everyone will be required to show vaccine verification or a negative COVID-19 test. The same is recommended, though not required, for outdoor events with 10,000 or more people. There are no capacity limits or physical distancing restrictions for these events.

Face coverings are still required on public transit, including airplanes, as well as in hospitals and in schools. Businesses can still choose to require all customers to wear masks, or can instead require proof of vaccination for those who want to go maskless.

Starting June 15, most of California's public health rules will be superseded by a shorter, streamlined set of requirements related to masks and so-called "mega events." Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated residents in most cases, while those who are unvaccinated must wear masks in indoor public settings and businesses.

But not everything will return to normal, at least not right away. Although the state is shedding the bulk of its public health restrictions -- and Santa Clara County has no special local restrictions -- the city of Mountain View is months away from bringing back all of its services. Instead, city officials say they are opting for a phased approach.

Still uncertain is how long the Mountain View Community Center on Rengstorff Avenue will serve as one of five Santa Clara County mass vaccination centers. While other locations, including Levi's Stadium, are set to shut down vaccination clinics this month, city and county officials have not determined when to do the same for the community center.

Many recreation activities have already started, with a huge number planned for the summer months. The city's budget for the upcoming 2020-21 fiscal year looked rosier than expected, in part because of the high volume of recreation signups.

City officials say time slots have been in high demand and fill rapidly -- they encourage people to check the website regularly for available times. The city's website indicates that masks will still be required on the pool deck and inside restrooms, and that the locker rooms and showers will remain closed.

The city's two public pools, at Eagle Park and Rengstorff Park, are both reopened to the public on an appointment-only system with limited indoor facility use and social distancing protocols.

In all city facilities, those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks, said Lenka Wright, the city's public information officer. The policy is dependent on self-regulation, she said, as city staff will not be asking members of the public about their vaccination status.

On July 12, Mountain View City Hall will be reopening its doors to the public for appointments and drop-in services. The clerk's office will be open with modified hours, and the community development department will be open by appointment only. Public works will allow for drop-ins.

Though the state orders snap California back to normalcy after more than a year of masks, disinfectant and Zoom meetings, Mountain View's city facilities aren't going to officially reopen until September. In the meantime, a hodgepodge of in-person services will slowly return in phases, starting this month with the return of shows at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts. Starting Monday, June 14, the city's recreation division will be available at the front desk of the Mountain View Senior Center for in-person registration for activities, available on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the city's website .

Mountain View slow-walks reopening as California lifts COVID-19 public health restrictions