Four out of county's five mass vaccination sites to close in coming weeks

Four out of Santa Clara's five mass vaccination sites are closing in the next few weeks, but it is not a bad thing, county health experts said.

With nearly 80 percent of the eligible county residents vaccinated, temporary emergency sites are no longer needed.

Remaining vaccine appointments can be accommodated at pop-up/mobile sites, retail pharmacies and health care clinics.

On Friday, the Berger site is closing. Residents who had their second vaccine dose scheduled there will have appointments transferred to the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

The site at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will close two weeks later on June 24 and those needing their second dose will also be transferred to the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.