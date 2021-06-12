News

Former Cardinal Press makes U.S. women's soccer history

SHP grads Dahlkemper and Davidson also appear against Portugal

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 12, 2021, 8:37 am 0
Team USA celebrates Samantha Mewis' goal, scored off a corner kick from Stanford alum Christen Press (23). Photo tweeted by USA soccer.

Former Stanford All-American Christen Press became the 14th player in United States women’s national soccer team history to record 100 points when she assisted on Samantha Mewis’ goal in the Americans 1-0 win over Portugal Thursday night in Houston as part of the Summer Series presented by AT&T 5G.

Press took a corner kick in the 76th minute in which Mewis headed into the net. It was one of 15 corner kicks for the U.S., which dominated play. The Americans outshot Portugal 26-4.

Christen Press/USA soccer

Press, who started her fifth consecutive match, has been directly involved in 31 goals in her last 32 games, with 13 goals with 18 assists. She has 60 career goals and 40 career assists.

Former Sacred Heart Prep star Abby Dahlkemper made her 67th appearance for the U.S., and her 60th start.

Former Stanford standout Kelley O’Hara made her fifth start of the season, earning her 137th cap. She played the full 90 minutes in each of the USA’s last two games.

Former Stanford and Sacred Heart Prep star Tierna Davidson and former Cardinal Sophia Smith entered the game late for the U.S.

Former Stanford standouts Jane Campbell, Andi Sullivan, Alana Cook and Catarina Macario are also on the national team roster.

Rick Eymer

Rick Eymer

