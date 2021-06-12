Former Cardinal Press makes U.S. women's soccer history

Former Stanford All-American Christen Press became the 14th player in United States women’s national soccer team history to record 100 points when she assisted on Samantha Mewis’ goal in the Americans 1-0 win over Portugal Thursday night in Houston as part of the Summer Series presented by AT&T 5G.

Press took a corner kick in the 76th minute in which Mewis headed into the net. It was one of 15 corner kicks for the U.S., which dominated play. The Americans outshot Portugal 26-4.

Press, who started her fifth consecutive match, has been directly involved in 31 goals in her last 32 games, with 13 goals with 18 assists. She has 60 career goals and 40 career assists.

Former Sacred Heart Prep star Abby Dahlkemper made her 67th appearance for the U.S., and her 60th start.

Former Stanford standout Kelley O’Hara made her fifth start of the season, earning her 137th cap. She played the full 90 minutes in each of the USA’s last two games.