VTA to start new shuttle, change schedules on dozens of transit routes

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 8, 2021, 10:00 am 0
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is making several service changes starting next week.

Beginning Monday, June 14, VTA will operate a new weekday peak hour shuttle between the Diridon Station and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, designed to meet Caltrain, Altamont Corridor Express and bus services at Diridon Station.

The new shuttle will provide seven nonstop trips from Diridon to Valley Medical Center in the morning and from the opposite direction in the afternoon.

The VTA shuttle will use Bay #7 at the Diridon Transit Center and the new westbound stop at Renova Drive at VMC.

The VTA is also making some extensive and minor schedule changes on dozens of routes.

For example, the 523 will now operate every 30 minutes from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.

The route 26 service to West Valley College will be extended to 10 p.m., among other minor schedule changes.

The changes are based on ridership trends and are not related to the deadly mass shooting at a VTA maintenance facility on May 26, VTA spokesperson Stacey Handler Ross said.

To see which routes will be changed next week, visit vta.org for hours.

