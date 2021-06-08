VTA to start new shuttle, change schedules on dozens of transit routes

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is making several service changes starting next week.

Beginning Monday, June 14, VTA will operate a new weekday peak hour shuttle between the Diridon Station and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, designed to meet Caltrain, Altamont Corridor Express and bus services at Diridon Station.

The new shuttle will provide seven nonstop trips from Diridon to Valley Medical Center in the morning and from the opposite direction in the afternoon.

The VTA shuttle will use Bay #7 at the Diridon Transit Center and the new westbound stop at Renova Drive at VMC.

The VTA is also making some extensive and minor schedule changes on dozens of routes.