News

Wind advisory issued for Bay Area Monday, cooler weather expected through Wednesday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 7, 2021, 10:39 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the Bay Area from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, which will bring much cooler temperatures throughout the region.

A low-pressure system is expected to bring both conditions through mid-week.

The wind advisory is for onshore winds out of the west and northwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts of 40-50 mph for the coast, hills in the north and east bay, interior valleys and Salinas Valley.

Gusts could reach 55 mph in the Altamont Pass and San Bruno Gap. Similar conditions are expected to occur each afternoon through Wednesday.

Day time temperatures should be between 5-15 degrees below normal through Wednesday, with lows overnight 5-10 degrees below normal.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/BayArea.

For all current watches,advisories and warnings, go to wrh.noaa.gov.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Wind advisory issued for Bay Area Monday, cooler weather expected through Wednesday

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 7, 2021, 10:39 am

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the Bay Area from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, which will bring much cooler temperatures throughout the region.

A low-pressure system is expected to bring both conditions through mid-week.

The wind advisory is for onshore winds out of the west and northwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts of 40-50 mph for the coast, hills in the north and east bay, interior valleys and Salinas Valley.

Gusts could reach 55 mph in the Altamont Pass and San Bruno Gap. Similar conditions are expected to occur each afternoon through Wednesday.

Day time temperatures should be between 5-15 degrees below normal through Wednesday, with lows overnight 5-10 degrees below normal.

For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/BayArea.

For all current watches,advisories and warnings, go to wrh.noaa.gov.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.