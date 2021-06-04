Transport issues force cancellation of U.S. Highway 101 bridge work this weekend

Plans to install the middle section of the new bike and pedestrian bridge near Adobe Creek in Palo Alto, where the freeway was scheduled for a temporary closure this weekend, have been postponed again due to transport issues, the city announced Friday.

The bridge has traveled through Arizona and is about 100 miles from Palo Alto, but the hauling company in charge of bringing the final segment of the overcrossing to the construction site is facing problems with "manuvering the oversize load," the city said in an online post. It's estimated that the segment will take "several more days" to get to Palo Alto, and the installation will be rescheduled, but no specific date has been released.

Construction began in January 2020. The installation of the bridge's three segments was set for this past February, but was delayed to the a "technical transport/permitting issue." Two of the three segments at East and West Bayshore roads were installed in late April. The final segment was previously scheduled to go up during Memorial Day weekend, but was pushed back so the city's contractor could secure permits from Nevada, allowing the Nevada Highway Patrol to escort the section across state borders, according to the city.

Initially, drivers were advised to expect a partial lane closure of the freeway in the area of San Antonio Road and Embarcadero Road starting Saturday, June 5, at 8 p.m. The highway was to be fully closed from San Antonio Road to Embarcadero Road on Sunday, June 6, from 1:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. Afterwards, some lanes were set to open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., before the freeway fully reopened by 11 a.m.

The overcrossing is a $22.9 million project, with funding coming from local, state and federal sources, according to the city. The development has been in the works since 2012, when the city received a $4 million grant from Santa Clara County. The new bridge is intended to provide easy access to the Baylands at Adobe Creek for cyclists and pedestrians. It will also include a trail that connects West Bayshore Road to the Baylands.