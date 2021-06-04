News

Senior Center hosts blood drive Saturday

by Heather Zimmerman / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 4, 2021, 1:13 pm 0
A Stanford Blood Center bloodmobile will be on hand Saturday, June 5, at the Mountain View Senior Center for a community blood drive. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The Mountain View Senior Center is teaming up with the Stanford Blood Center to host a community blood drive on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The senior center is located at 266 Escuela Ave. in Mountain View.

"Currently, there are more than 200 surgeries per day at our partner hospitals, and blood donations are used to save about 12,000 lives a day. In order to help meet patients’ increasing need for blood products at this time, we are working within social distancing guidelines to schedule new mobile blood drives,“ Clayton Toller, Stanford Blood Center account manager, said in a press release. 

Stanford Blood Center is observing all current public health protocols to ensure the safety of both donors and staff. Donors will be required to wear a mask.

Ahead of donating, donors are encouraged to stay hydrated and eat well. They should come to the center with their donor ID. Those who are donating for the first time or are returning donors without a donor ID card should bring valid state-issued photo identification.

Donors of all blood types are welcomed, but type O blood is always particularly in demand. Those with O-negative blood are universal donors, which means that anyone can receive the blood, regardless of their type.

Because walk-in availability will likely be limited, organizers are encouraging donors to make an appointment at stanford.io or by calling 888-723-7831.

