'Dynasty' theme night kicks off Pride events at Filoli

In 1981, TV audiences were​ introduced to the wealthy and oh-so-dysfunctional Carrington family in the over-the-top evening soap "Dynasty." Their weekly exploits may have been larger than life, but the house that starred as the Carrington mansion, though supposedly in Denver, was actually much closer to home: the Filoli estate in Woodside.

The historic house and gardens, which periodically served as a filming location for the show, is marking the soap's 40th anniversary with a "Dynasty" theme night June 3, 5-8 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to wear "Dynasty"-inspired outfits and are invited to stroll the grounds and pose for photos in locations that became iconic on the show, such as the mansion's grand staircase. The event kicks off a weekend of LGBTQ Pride events at Filoli, June 5-6.

​"Dynasty" is now probably better known for​ fully​ ​embracing the ​big hair and even bigger shoulder pads ​of '80s fashion — and​ of course, for​ ​fistfights between its immaculately dressed female characters​. But it ​was​ a​ ​trailblazing​ show​ in its time,​ with the first openly gay main character and one of the first shows to have a Black ​woman among its leading ladies, according to Filoli.

Though one of the show's most infamous ​scenes, an all-out slugfest between heroine​ Krystle​ and villai​n​ness​ Alexis​ in a lily pond​​, wasn't filmed at Filoli, one of its groundbreaking scenes was: the mansion's library served as the backdrop when Steven Carrington comes out to his father, Blake, according to ​a virtual "Dynasty" video tour​ ​​on the estate's website​.​ ​​The tour shares many other highlights from the show's time filming at Filoli.​