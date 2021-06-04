News

Avenidas' new CEO set to take helm of senior services nonprofit this fall

Amy Yotopoulos: 'I'm so excited to come full circle in my career.'

by Chris Kenrick / Palo Alto Weekly

Fri, Jun 4, 2021
Amy Yotopoulos, a Palo Alto resident whose career has focused on aging, longevity and caregiving, will become president and CEO of the senior services agency Avenidas.

Avenidas CEO Amy Yotopoulos. Courtesy Avenidas.

Yotopoulos, who directed the adult day program at Avenidas, now known as the Rose Kleiner Center, from 1999 to 2003, more recently has worked at the Stanford Center on Longevity and, since 2019, as co-founder and manager of the Caregiving Center in the new Stanford Hospital.

She takes the helm at Avenidas on Sept. 1.

"I'm so excited to come full circle in my career, as Avenidas has been an important part of my life for decades," Yotopoulos said.

Avenidas board chair Henry Massey said Yotopoulos's "years of multi-faceted senior management experience leading strategic development, long range planning and guiding organizations through periods of growth and transition will greatly benefit Avenidas.

"In addition, she understands our mission on a very personal level, having 10 years of experience as a family caregiver for a loved one with dementia," Massey said.

At the Stanford Center on Longevity, Yotopoulos managed the Mind Division, which focuses on research into cognitive health and harnessing the human capital of older people. The Caregiving Center in the new Stanford Hospital is a lounge, health library and referral center for patients and their families, as well as for the general public.

Yotopoulos said she became interested in aging issues as an undergraduate at Stanford, where she took classes with psychologist Laura Carstensen, founding director of Stanford's Center on Longevity, and graduated with honors in psychology. She later earned a master's degree in gerontology from the University of Southern California.

At Avenidas, she replaces Amy Andonian, who served from 2014 until leaving last fall. John Sink, vice-president of programs, serves as interim president.

Avenidas operates an adult enrichment center and a Chinese Community Center, both in Palo Alto, as well as an adult day care center, known as the Rose Kleiner Center, in Mountain View. For more information on the agency, go to avenidas.org.

