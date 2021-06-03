TheatreWorks, others to stream 'Writing Fragments Home' to benefit AAPI community

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and more than 40 other arts organizations are co-presenting a reading of Jeffrey Lo's "Writing Fragments Home" as a benefit for Compassion in Oakland, a nonprofit organization that promotes safety in Oakland's Chinatown, formed in response to the recent surge in violence toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.
Lo, in addition to being a playwright, is also TheatreWorks' director of community partnerships and casting director. "Writing Fragments Home," according to a press release from TheatreWorks, is an "unapologetically Filipino American story following one playwright’s journey to rediscover his voice while combatting systemic racism."
The reading is directed by Victor Malana Maog and features notable actors from the Bay Area and beyond, including Jomar Tagatac and Emily Kuroda. It will stream live on Saturday, June 5, at 7 p.m. and be available on demand through June 9.
Donations from $10 to $100 to Compassion in Oakland are encouraged.
"One of the big themes in 'Writing Fragments Home' is loneliness and how sharing stories is a way for us to cure loneliness and build empathy in our world,' Lo states in the press release. "When I think about the tragic rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community, I can't help but think about how scared, anxious and alone our community feels right now. I keep thinking about how these hate crimes were activated from a lack of empathy for people with different backgrounds and identities. My hope is that this project -- in addition to financially supporting the incredible work of Compassion in Oakland -- can inspire empathy, hope and make the members of the AAPI community feel a little less lonely and a little more understood."
The reading is co-presented by Actor’s Reading Collective, American Conservatory Theater, Aurora Theatre Company, Berkeley Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, BindleStiff Studio, Brava! For Women in the Arts, Broadway by the Bay, California Shakespeare Festival, Capital Stage, CentralWorks, City Lights Theater Company, Crowded Fire Theatre, Custom Made Theatre Company, Cutting Ball Theatre, Dragon Productions Theatre, EnActe Arts, Ferocious Lotus, Hillbarn Theatre Company, Hypokrit Productions, Juneteenth Theatre Justice Project, Livermore Shakespeare Festival, Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, Los Altos Stage Company, Marin Shakespeare Company, Marin Theatre Company, More Más Marami Arts, New Conservatory Theatre, Oakland Theatre Project, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Our Digital Stories, Palo Alto Players, Playground, Playwrights Foundation, Red Ladder Theatre Company, San Francisco Playhouse, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, San Jose Stage Company, Shotgun Players, Tabard Theatre, Teatro Visión, Theater Mu, Theatre Bay Area, Yerba Buena Center for Arts, and Z Space.
More information is available at TheatreWorks.org.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.