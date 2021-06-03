News

Man accused in Skyline double homicide found competent for trial

Malik Dosouqi fatally stabbed two men after luring them to a rural area

by Sue Dremann / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 3, 2021, 12:10 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Skyline Boulevard in the area of Reid's Roost Road near Wunderlich County Park during the first of two homicide investigations in the area June 2019. The Pacifica man charged in the two killings has been found competent to stand trial. Photo courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

A Pacifica man who is charged with the 2019 stabbing deaths of two men on Skyline Boulevard has been deemed competent to stand trial, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Malik S.J. Dosouqi, 28, faces charges of two counts of murder and use of a deadly weapon with special circumstances. He is accused of luring cab driver Abdulmalek Nasher, 26, to Skyline Boulevard and stabbing him to death with a large knife on June 17, 2019. The next day, on June 18, he allegedly called for a tow truck near the same location and fatally stabbed John Pekipaki, 31, a tow truck driver for Specialty Towing in East Palo Alto.

At the time that authorities identified the victims in 2019, The Voice had confirmed with Alta Vista High School Principal Bill Pierce that a student named John Pekipaki attended the Mountain View continuation school in the early 2000s. A Facebook page under the same name identified him as an Alta Vista student who graduated from Mountain View High in 2005.

Dosouqi was ordered to Napa State Hospital by San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Robert Foiles in December 2019 after a hearing determined he was not competent to stand trial. The court noted that Dosouqi at times laughed inexplicably during court proceedings and interjected that he would soon be getting out of custody.

On May 27, Judge Elizabeth Lee found Dosouqi fit to stand trial after the prosecution's psychiatrist, Dr. Danica McDounough from Napa State Hospital, testified that the is competent to stand trial and "it is not a close call," the DA's office said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The case was continued to June 11 to set a preliminary hearing date. Dosouqi remains in custody with no bail set.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Man accused in Skyline double homicide found competent for trial

Malik Dosouqi fatally stabbed two men after luring them to a rural area

by Sue Dremann / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 3, 2021, 12:10 pm

A Pacifica man who is charged with the 2019 stabbing deaths of two men on Skyline Boulevard has been deemed competent to stand trial, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Malik S.J. Dosouqi, 28, faces charges of two counts of murder and use of a deadly weapon with special circumstances. He is accused of luring cab driver Abdulmalek Nasher, 26, to Skyline Boulevard and stabbing him to death with a large knife on June 17, 2019. The next day, on June 18, he allegedly called for a tow truck near the same location and fatally stabbed John Pekipaki, 31, a tow truck driver for Specialty Towing in East Palo Alto.

At the time that authorities identified the victims in 2019, The Voice had confirmed with Alta Vista High School Principal Bill Pierce that a student named John Pekipaki attended the Mountain View continuation school in the early 2000s. A Facebook page under the same name identified him as an Alta Vista student who graduated from Mountain View High in 2005.

Dosouqi was ordered to Napa State Hospital by San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Robert Foiles in December 2019 after a hearing determined he was not competent to stand trial. The court noted that Dosouqi at times laughed inexplicably during court proceedings and interjected that he would soon be getting out of custody.

On May 27, Judge Elizabeth Lee found Dosouqi fit to stand trial after the prosecution's psychiatrist, Dr. Danica McDounough from Napa State Hospital, testified that the is competent to stand trial and "it is not a close call," the DA's office said.

The case was continued to June 11 to set a preliminary hearing date. Dosouqi remains in custody with no bail set.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.