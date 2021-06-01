Health officials support full in-person schooling in fall

Health officers from 10 Bay Area counties and one city Friday called for California schools to open for full-time, in-person learning in fall 2021.

Officers from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma and the city of Berkeley issued a statement supporting opening schools for all grades.

"The lack of in-person learning has disrupted education, weakened the social supports provided by school communities, negatively impacted mental health, and prevented participation in the rituals and shared milestones that tie our communities together," according to the group statement.

"The science is now clear that the risk of transmission among children wearing masks is very low, even with reduced spacing between desks," the group asserted.

Factors supporting this conclusion include that in the Bay Area and throughout the state, there are high rates of vaccination among people at increased risk of severe disease, including older adults and those with a high risk of medical complications, according to the group.