VTA won't provide buses along light-rail routes starting Tuesday

Agency changes service due to limited staffing following May 26 shooting at maintenance facility

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, May 31, 2021, 9:40 pm 0
Starting June 1, 2021, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority won't provide bus service along light-rail routes, which have been temporarily suspended following a May 26 shooting that killed nine VTA employees at the agency's Guadalupe light-rail yard. Embarcadero Media file photo by Michelle Le.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority on Tuesday will refocus resources on regular bus service and won't provide buses along light rail routes following a shooting that killed nine VTA employees at a maintenance yard last week, agency officials said Monday.

The changes are due to limited staffing as the VTA family grieves, attends funerals and supports each other. Regular bus service will be affected, too, with less frequent service also because of the May 26 mass shooting at the Guadalupe Light Rail Yard.

Light-rail service is suspended indefinitely, according to VTA officials, who said they have no estimate for when that service will resume.

VTA riders can get service information by calling customer service at 408-321-2300 and/or they can use TransitApp for real-time bus information.

