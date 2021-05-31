Spare the Air alert in effect on Monday

A combination of tailpipe exhaust and sizzling temperatures expected Monday have prompted Bay Area air quality officials to issue a Spare the Air alert for Memorial Day.
The air alert, the first this year, anticipates elevated concentrations of smog as traffic returns to prepandemic levels, said Jack Broadbent, CEO of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
"This alert highlights the need to reduce our driving and keep air quality healthy by finding alternatives to driving alone such as taking transit or walking or biking," Broadbent said.
The air alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema, air officials said.
Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.
People can find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
