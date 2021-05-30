Bay Area health officials back CDC guidance on getting COVID-19 vaccine at same time as other shots

Health officers in nine Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley announced Friday that they support recent federal guidance approving people to get vaccines for other illnesses at the same time they get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had previously recommended that people wait at least 14 days after getting the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated against other preventable illnesses.

With more and more real-world evidence of the vaccines' safety and efficacy, the CDC updated that guidance on May 14.

The Association of Bay Area Health Officials -- which includes officials from the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Solano and the city of Berkeley -- said Friday that it will support that guidance going forward.

"We know a lot of people have delayed getting care and regular immunizations during the pandemic. This new guidance will make it easier for people to catch up on any immunizations they're due for when they get a COVID-19 vaccine at their provider's office," Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said.