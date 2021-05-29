News

LAHS students organize walk out on the anniversary of George Floyd's death

by Daniela Beltran B. / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, May 29, 2021, 8:15 am
People gather for a march on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder in Los Altos on May 25, 2021. Photo by Daniela Beltran B.

About 40 people marched from Los Altos High School to the intersection of the El Camino Real and San Antonio Road on the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Kiyoshi Taylor and Kenan Moos, co-organizers of the rally on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, speak to attendees in Los Altos on May 25, 2021. Taylor and Moos also co-founded Justice Vanguard, an organization that promotes awareness and education around issues that affect Black lives locally. Photo by Daniela Beltran B.

The May 25 event was co-organized by Los Altos High School graduates Kiyoshi Taylor and Kenan Moos. Moos, a co-founder of Justice Vanguard, an organization that promotes awareness and education around issues that affect Black lives locally, spoke about the importance of education and clear communication on issues facing society.

Students and activists chanted and some carried signs featuring images of Floyd that said, "No pride for some of us without liberation for all of us" as they marched along the 1.5 mile route.

Sharat Lin, a dancer, educator and activist who has attended over 100 protests, spoke about the need for people to take care of each other.

"As you can see this is a long struggle and we need to take care of ourselves so that we can continue coming out into the streets until we have justice," Lin said. "It is only the community that can protect themselves. We protect us, and the secret to this is Black, brown, indigenous and Asian unity. We stand together to resist this racist system.”

People gather for a peaceful march on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder in Los Altos on May 25, 2021; A sign depicts an illustration of George Floyd. Photo by Daniela Beltran B.

Enola Imani Talbet, a Mountain View High School senior, stands on a median on El Camino Real during a rally on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder in Los Altos on May 25, 2021. Photo by Daniela Beltran B.

