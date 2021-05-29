LAHS students organize walk out on the anniversary of George Floyd's death

About 40 people marched from Los Altos High School to the intersection of the El Camino Real and San Antonio Road on the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The May 25 event was co-organized by Los Altos High School graduates Kiyoshi Taylor and Kenan Moos. Moos, a co-founder of Justice Vanguard, an organization that promotes awareness and education around issues that affect Black lives locally, spoke about the importance of education and clear communication on issues facing society.

Students and activists chanted and some carried signs featuring images of Floyd that said, "No pride for some of us without liberation for all of us" as they marched along the 1.5 mile route.

Sharat Lin, a dancer, educator and activist who has attended over 100 protests, spoke about the need for people to take care of each other.

"As you can see this is a long struggle and we need to take care of ourselves so that we can continue coming out into the streets until we have justice," Lin said. "It is only the community that can protect themselves. We protect us, and the secret to this is Black, brown, indigenous and Asian unity. We stand together to resist this racist system.”