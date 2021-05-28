News

National Weather Service warns of high temperatures for Memorial Day and Tuesday

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, May 28, 2021, 1:52 pm 0
David Marzoni, 41, swims laps at the Rinconada Pool in Palo Alto on Jan. 15, 2020. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

The National Weather Service is warning people -- especially the elderly and anyone with heat sensitivity -- to be cautious outdoors Monday and Tuesday, as temperatures are expected to be well above normal.

The forecast is for temperatures reaching the upper 80s and 90s, possibly 100 in North and East Bay valleys and mountains, South Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains, interior Monterey County and San Benito County.

Elsewhere it will be cooler but still well above normal. Temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday in the 70s and 80s around the shoreline of San Francisco Bay, and up to the mid-70s along the Sonoma and Marin coasts, San Mateo coast and Monterey Bay shoreline.

The weather service explained that a ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the eastern Pacific on Sunday, leading to warm to hot temperatures throughout the area Memorial Day into the middle of next week.

Temperatures are forecast to peak Memorial Day and the day after as the ridge moves over California and the West Coast.

As this event is days out, there is uncertainty over the strength of this ridge and resulting surface temperatures. But temperatures are likely to be well above normal away from the coast and somewhat above normal near the coast during this period.

