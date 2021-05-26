Multiple casualties, suspect dead in shooting at San Jose VTA facility

A shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority maintenance yard in San Jose on Wednesday morning resulted in multiple casualties and is prompting the VTA to shut down all light-rail service for the day at noon, authorities said.

Calls came in at 6:34 a.m. about the shooting at the VTA Guadalupe facility on West Younger Avenue, although Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesperson Deputy Russell Davis said the number of people killed and injured is not yet being released.

Davis did say that the male shooting suspect is dead and there is no further public safety threat.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said it is "a horrific day for our city, and it's a tragic day for the VTA family ... our hearts pain for the families and the co-workers because we know that so many are feeling deeply this loss."

VTA Board of Directors chair and Sunnyvale Vice Mayor Glenn Hendricks described the Guadalupe facility as a maintenance yard where light-rail vehicles are dispatched from.