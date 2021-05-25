Voice honored in statewide California Journalism Awards for its work in 2020

The Mountain View Voice was honored with eight awards in the print and digital categories, including third place for general excellence, in the annual California Journalism Awards competition. The results of the statewide contest were announced Wednesday, and included wins for the Voice's coverage of racial justice protests, education, local elections and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although it ceased print publication on March 20, 2020 and became an online-only local news outlet, the Voice was able to fulfill the entry requirements for two consecutive issues in February, relying on the strength of the Feb. 7 and Feb. 14 editions.

Reporter Kevin Forestieri took second place in the digital division's protests and racial justice category for the stories In the wake of protests, Mountain View residents demand police reform and Despite police reform protests, Mountain View City Council backs 'toothless' advisory board. "Mountain View Voice is a valuable publication doing the important work of covering the impact on global events on small communities," a CNPA judge commented.

Forestieri was also honored for his coverage of the 2020 election, taking second place in the print division for displaying "good instincts and reporting" in his coverage of Measure D, the Mountain View City Council's controversial plan to rewrite rent control rules, and fourth place in the digital division for covering the referendum on the City Council-backed RV ban, Measure C: An inflection point in Mountain View's approach to homelessness.

Judges praised Forestieri's third-place story for health and pandemic reporting in the digital division, Months into the pandemic, Santa Clara County's hospitals are still falling short on COVID-19 testing. "Applause for this bold example of local accountability journalism. With solid, even-handed reporting, the Mountain View Voice brings to light troubling allegations that health care giants Kaiser Permanente and Sutter are not shouldering their share of the pandemic testing burden," they wrote.