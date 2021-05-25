News

Gunn, M-A boys soccer teams advance in CCS Open Division playoffs

Sacred Heart Prep advances in Division II

by Rick Eymer / Palo Alto Online

Uploaded: Tue, May 25, 2021, 11:53 am
Gunn cannot defend its Division I title but it can do one better.

The third-seeded Titans defeated No. 6 Pajaro Valley 5-3 on penalty kicks after finishing regulation and two overtimes tied at 1-1 in the quarterfinal of the Central Coast Section Open Division on Saturday.

It was Gunn’s first match since losing to Bellarmine 1-0 in a non-league game on April 24. The Titans (13-1-1) have a chance to avenge that loss Tuesday night when they travel to San Jose to take on No. 2 seed Bellarmine (9-0).

All the scoring in regulation was completed in the second half. Gunn won the ball in Pajaro Valley territory. Christo Hristov played a through ball to Kevin Landverde, who crossed it to Dane Jefferson for a header into the net.

Pajaro Valley tied the match and it remained that way through two overtime periods.

Jefferson led off the penalty kicks with a goal and Gunn goalie Joaquim Bonnet gave his team a boost with a save on PV’s first try.

Joey Cianfichi, Lucas Wyss and Nickolas Romero all made shots, making it 4-3 when Alexis Bromberg stepped up and nailed the game winner.

Also in the Open Division, Menlo engaged in a serious struggle with host Leland in the quarterfinals Saturday and neither team seemed willing to give an inch.

It took overtime before fourth-seeded Leland finally got the tiebreaker, beating the Knights 4-3 and ending one of the finest seasons in Menlo history.

No. 5 seed Menlo (10-1) won their first league championship in four years in a season no one was sure would happen. The Knights outscored their opponents 63-14 on the way to their first Open Division bid.

"We didn’t even know if we were going to have a season, now the boys have memories that will last them a lifetime," Menlo coach Marc Kerrest said. "My only disappointment is that I won’t have another chance to coach this group again; they were a lot of fun."

Occidental-bound senior Christian Corcoran gave Menlo the early lead, scoring from the six-yard box on a feed from senior Luke Appel.

The Chargers tied it but senior Tor Micaelian converted a free kick for a 2-1 halftime lead.

Leland (7-3-4) tied it again early in the second half and Menlo had an answer. Micaelian redirected a cross from senior Ilan Listgarten and the Knights took a 3-2 edge. Leland then scored on a break to tie the score and send it to overtime.

The Knights created chances but Leland scored in the second overtime.

"Our team showed today what made us successful all season. We came up against a really strong Leland team who won their A league in impressive fashion,” Kerrest said. “We showed no fear, played our hearts out and gave it everything we had until the final whistle. In the end, the ball didn’t bounce our way; that’s soccer. I am so proud of our team and all they accomplished this season.”

In Division I, Will Demirkol scored in the final minute of the second overtime to lift host Menlo-Atherton past St. Francis in the first round Saturday.

The third-seeded Bears (7-3-2) play again Wednesday against Leigh.

M-A scored in the 25th minute to open a 1-0 lead but St. Francis came back to tie it just before halftime. After another 59 minutes of scoreless soccer, Demirkol scored in a scramble in front of the net.

Woodside fell to No. 8 seed Watsonville 2-1 in another first round game at Sequoia on Saturday.

The top-seeded Wildcats (12-1-1) suffered their first loss of the season.

In Division II, No. 7 Sacred Heart Prep (8-3) beat No. 2 San Benito 8-1 on the road and will meet Monta Vista on Wednesday.

Kyle Nilsson, with an assist from Chase Dolinko, made it 3-0 at the half. Matthew Kirkham added a goal two minutes into the second half.

Monta Vista edged Los Altos 1-0.

In Division III, Priory (6-4-1) dropped a 4-1 decision to host San Mateo.

