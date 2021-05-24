Bay Area transit riders can now use Clipper on Android phones

Bay Area transit riders can now use Clipper via Google Pay and on their Android smartphones to pay fares, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission announced Wednesday, May 19.

The MTC, the transportation planning agency for the nine-county Bay Area, last month introduced the Clipper payment card service on Apple Pay and with an iPhone or Apple Watch and has now given Google and Android users a similar way to ride the 24 regional transit systems that use Clipper.

After downloading the Clipper app on an Android phone running Android 5 or later, people can transfer an existing plastic Clipper card to it, although once transferred the plastic card can no longer be used to pay for fares.

Customers can also add a Clipper card directly through Google Pay and load cash value anytime or set up automatic reloading of money when a balance falls low, according to the MTC.

When boarding transit, people can wake up their phone and hold it near a Clipper reader rather than needing to go to a ticket machine or retailer.