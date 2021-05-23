Guest opinion: Valley Water completes flood protection project for Mountain View, Los Altos

For decades, homes and businesses along a 10-mile stretch of Permanente Creek in Los Altos and Mountain View have flooded during major storms. Permanente Creek experienced significant flooding on at least 11 occasions, most recently in 1998. Flooding results in millions of dollars in damage to homes, businesses and schools.

This spring, Valley Water completed a project that will provide flood protection to those homes and businesses, potentially saving residents thousands of dollars on flood insurance each year.

In May, our agency reached the final milestone of the Permanente Creek Flood Protection Project with the completion of two stormwater capture basins in Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve. The detention basins will capture and gradually release stormwater during a significant storm.

As part of the overall project, Valley Water also built new baseball fields at McKelvey Park that double as a place to contain floodwaters when Permanente Creek overflows. We also widened and deepened sections of Permanente and Hale creeks to improve the creeks’ capacity to carry stormwater safely.

To celebrate this achievement, Valley Water, Santa Clara County Parks, and Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District invite you to a virtual ribbon-cutting event on June 4 at 10:30 a.m. Please join us as we thank park users and neighbors for their patience while building the last element of this critical flood protection project.