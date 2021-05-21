Peninsula churches to hold prayer vigil in memory of George Floyd

A group of Peninsula churches will gather Saturday to hold a prayer vigil in memory of George Floyd.

The vigil, "Stronger Together: A Prayer Vigil for Racial Justice in Memory of George Floyd", will take place Saturday outside Palo Alto City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. in Palo Alto, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

May 25 marks one year since former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2020.

A press release from East Palo Alto City Council member Antonio Lopez stated that Floyd's murder "brought an awakening to the Church and to believers across denominations, ethnicities and Christian communities."

"As we approach the 1-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, we respond to the Holy Spirit's invitation to lament, confess, and intercede for racial justice and safety for all people in the Silicon Valley and in our country," the press release states.