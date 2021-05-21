Paly girls water polo climbs all over Mountain View; Gunn wins a wild one

The Palo Alto and Gunn girls water polo teams each bring a victory into Saturday’s game between the crosstown rivals, which will be played at Paly.

Palo Alto downed host Mountain View 15-3 as Hana Erickson scored four goals, one of eight players who scored for the Vikings (10-4, 7-4).

Gunn remained tied for first place in the SCVAL De Anza Division following Thursday’s 7-6 win over visiting Los Gatos, the Titans (11-1, 10-1) second one-goal victory of the season over the Wildcats.

Castilleja beat visiting Harker to remain tied with Gunn. Casti (11-1, 10-1) visits Los Altos on Saturday.

Talula Seale led Casti with four goals. Gabby Lewis, Lexi Triantis and Sydney Lowell each added three goals.

The Gators, who took charge of its game with Harker early, travel to play at Los Altos on Saturday.

Kira Sterling, Sophie Kadifa, Alden Backstrand and Lulu Gaither each scored twice, while Milla Cleveringa, Adora Zheng and Andie Tetzlaff also scored.

Kadifa and Gaither were part of Palo Alto’s Signing Day earlier in the day. Kadifa signed with Loyola Marymount and Gaither will be attending Pomona Pitzer.

At Gunn, Princeton-bound Kate Mallery led the Titans with four goals and Nina Albers added two goals to go with her six steals. Goalie Jayden Kratt had 10 saves.

Kratt made several key saves during the game, none more important than the potential tying goal as time was running out.

Albers was hit in the face twice during the game, resulting in a bloody nose in the first half. She returned just before time expired in the second period, stole the ball and passed it to Mallery, who scored from the middle of the pool.

The game was marked by several delays due to physical play and equipment problems.

Gunn handed Los Gatos its third league loss, putting the Titans and Castilleja two games ahead of the Wildcats.

Girls lacrosse

Seniors Genna Gibbons, Lauren Hagerty and Kalista Hurel combined to score nine of Sacred Heart Prep’s goals in a 19-4 victory over visiting Palo Alto in a non-league contest Thursday.

The Gators (10-3), who won their second straight West Bay Athletic League title on Tuesday, used its regular season finale for Senior Day. There are four seniors listed on SHP’s roster who are able -- finally -- to compete in a Central Coast Section tournament.

The CCS planned to host a lacrosse tournament in 2020.

Ellie Noto added four goals for SHP against the Vikings. Ava Shenk scored three times and had three assists and Emily Leschin had three goals and two assists.

Phoebe Kim scored twice and had an assist for Palo Alto (8-5), which will likely receive a bid into the CCS playoffs despite a recent losing streak. Laney Henry also scored twice and Kellyn Scheel recorded seven saves.

Girls basketball

Avery Lee scored a career-best 39 points and Menlo topped host The King’s Academy 81-70 in a WBAL contest Thursday.

Sharon Nejad added 18 points for Menlo (3-3, 2-3), which plays at Pinewood on Friday night.

In other WBAL games, Pinewood topped visiting Notre Dame Belmont 81-18 and Priory beat visiting Sacred Heart Prep 61-25.

Courtni Thompson scored 20 points and freshman Alex Facelo added 16. Sophomore Skylar Chui netted 11 points.

Facelo was 4-of-5 from 3-point range and Thompson made four of six.

Freshman Elle Ladine grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and team-bests of five steals and three assists.

Maia Garcia had seven rebounds and blocked two shots.

Baseball

John Quinlan collected three hits and drove in a run but Menlo-Atherton had its 13-game winning streak come to an end Thursday as the Bears lost to host Half Moon Bay 7-3 in a Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division contest.

Max Coupe and Will Cronin also drove in runs for the Bears (16-6, 9-1), whose last loss came on April 19 to Palo Alto.

Starting pitcher George Zaharias allowed four runs, two earned, on six hits. He struck out seven and walked one. Half Moon Bay scored four unearned runs.

M-A did have the tying run come to the plate in the seventh but the final out was a line drive to center field.

The Bears, who travel to play at Woodside on Saturday, remain in first place but lost a game to Sequoia, which has only lost to M-A.

Garrett Faure doubled twice among his three hits and drove in a run, helping Woodside beat host San Mateo 7-3 in another PAL Ocean Division game.

Christopher Dodge struck out 10 in his five innings to grab the victory. He allowed one run on three hits.

Woodside (9-9, 6-4) are in third place, three games behind M-A and one up on Half Moon Bay and El Camino with four league games remaining.

Neither M-A, Sequoia nor Woodside will be able to compete in the CCS playoffs as the Sequoia District made the decision to stay out of postseason.

Boys golf

Menlo shot its lowest score of the season by 11 strokes on its home course Thursday to clinch the West Bay Athletic League championship outright, beating Harker 176-197 at Baylands Golf Links.

The Knights (8-0) play in the CCS regional qualifier at Laguna Seca on June 1.

Menlo freshman Eric Yun topped his season best by a stroke, coming in at 32. Junior Marcus Ying recorded a 34, senior Jeremy Yun and junior Ryan Schaeffer each shot 35. Senior Troy Demmon had a 40 and junior Saaz Ahuja a 48.

Girls volleyball

Emma Spindt recorded 15 kills and Menlo-Atherton beat Half Moon Bay, 25-21, 25-15, 25-21, on Thursday.