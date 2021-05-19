News

Palo Alto can start gearing up for SCVAL track and field finals

Wed, May 19, 2021, 1:47 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto's Ariel Le seems to be flying over the hurdles. Courtesy Malcolm Slaney.

While the Palo Alto track and field team was competing in their final regular season meet at Los Altos on Friday, the SCVAL Board of Managers were deciding whether the season would continue or not.

Student-athletes had no idea if they were coming to school Monday to turn in uniforms or prepare for another meet.

Los Altos won both the boys (98-29) and girls (64-51) competitions, but, really, everybody won.

The 14-team Santa Clara Valley Athletic League will hold its league finals, a necessary step to qualify for the Central Coast Section meet, on May 29, tentatively set for Santa Clara High.

For the boys, Aleksei Seletskiy, John Bard, Vianga Mahe and Aaron Kim each won events, while David Evans, Brody Simison, Pashalis Pashalious, Kenji Tella, Jeremy Huang and Rishi Tella each placed among the top three.

Seletskiy went 4:15.74 to win the 1,600 meters, Bard won the 800 in 2:00.07, Mahe threw the shot put 34-8 to place first and Kim went 6-7 to claim the high jump.

For the girls, Elizabeth Fetter won the 1,600 in 5:05.01, just ahead of Hilary Studdert’s 5:05.12, and then raced 10:52.40 to win the 3,200. Emilie Difede was third.

Katherine Cheng went 2:18.36 to win the 800. Studdert finished second. Natallia Cossio went 5-0 to win the high jump and the Paly 4x400 relay team finished the meet with a victory.

Ariel Le won the 100 hurdles in 17.21 and placed second in the 100, just ahead of teammate Meya Gao. Heidi Mathews placed second on two events and Madeline Lohse placed second in another.

Rick Eymer

Rick Eymer

