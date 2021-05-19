Palo Alto can start gearing up for SCVAL track and field finals

While the Palo Alto track and field team was competing in their final regular season meet at Los Altos on Friday, the SCVAL Board of Managers were deciding whether the season would continue or not.

Student-athletes had no idea if they were coming to school Monday to turn in uniforms or prepare for another meet.

Los Altos won both the boys (98-29) and girls (64-51) competitions, but, really, everybody won.

The 14-team Santa Clara Valley Athletic League will hold its league finals, a necessary step to qualify for the Central Coast Section meet, on May 29, tentatively set for Santa Clara High.

For the boys, Aleksei Seletskiy, John Bard, Vianga Mahe and Aaron Kim each won events, while David Evans, Brody Simison, Pashalis Pashalious, Kenji Tella, Jeremy Huang and Rishi Tella each placed among the top three.