Mountain View police save man following fiery car crash on Central Expressway

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, May 19, 2021, 1:20 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View police saved the driver of a solo vehicle crash on Central Expressway at Ravendale Drive early last Thursday. The vehicle hit a tree and caught fire. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department

Police are investigating a crash in Mountain View last week in which a car apparently careened into a tree and caught fire, with the driver found injured in the middle of the road.

In a statement Wednesday, the Mountain View Police Department said the driver was involved in a solo vehicle crash on Central Expressway and Ravendale Drive, just east of Highway 237, around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13.

Police body cam footage, which can be viewed online, shows Officer Travis Herbek running toward the flaming vehicle to help the man lying still in the middle of the road. Despite the late hour, cars were driving down the road at the time, police said.

Herbek can be seen pulling the man out of the road and onto the shoulder. The 39-year-old Arizona man was taken to a hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but police say neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.

