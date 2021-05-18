Priory, Paly girls win to stay close to the top of basketball standings

Aniyah Augmon recorded a double-double with 16 points and 21 rebounds as Priory beat host Menlo 56-47 in a West Bay Athletic League girls basketball game Friday.

WBAL leader Pinewood (6-0, 6-0) received a 2-0 forfeit win over Sacred Heart Prep and Notre Dame Belmont beat The King’s Academy 43-35 in other games.

Binetta Diatta also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Priory (6-2, 5-1), which hosts Pinewood on Tuesday evening.

Valentina Saric scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Augmon also recorded seven steals.

Avery Lee led Menlo with 24 points. Regan Grady added 11. The Knights (1-3, 0-3) host Notre Dame Belmont on Tuesday.

In the SCVAL De Anza Division, Carly Martin scored 19 points to help Palo Alto beat visiting Wilcox 62-26 Friday night.

Delaney Ball added a career-high 13 points for the Vikings (8-4, 7-2), who host Half Moon Bay in a non-league game Tuesday.

Ilayda Turgut added nine points, blocked three shots and had 10 rebounds, and Annika Shah had nine points, eight assists and five steals.

In the SCVAL El Camino Division, Mollie Kuelker scored 15 points nut Gunn fell to visiting Milpitas 61-32. Carmel Tong and Zara Wong combined for another 15 points.

The Titans host Palo Alto on Friday.

Baseball

Ritter Amsbaugh threw six shutout innings, Henry Bolte tripled and drove in three runs and Palo Alto continued its assault on Mountain View, beating the visiting Spartans 10-0 Friday in a SCVAL De Anza Division game.

Hayden Jung-Goldberg, Aidan Berger and Xavier Esquer each had two hits for the Vikings (13-4, 7-1), who are scheduled to host Leigh on Saturday afternoon.

Mountain View (9-4, 5-3) took a 7-0 lead after two innings of Wednesday’s game. The Spartans have not scored against Paly pitching in 12 innings since and the Vikings have scored 22 runs over that same span.

Paly, who holds a two-game lead over co-second place Wilcox and Mountain View, broke the game open with a six-run fourth. Bolte’s bases loaded triple was the big hit. Amsbaugh, Tommy Hall and Berger also drove in runs.

Amsbaugh gave up three hits, walked one and struck out seven in recording the victory. Colin Thibault pitched a scoreless seventh to end it.

In a Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division game, Luke Renert collected three hits and drove in four runs in helping Sacred Heart Prep beat host Hillsdale.

Tyler Wong, Enzo Pollioni and Andrew Rocha each added a pair of RBIs as the Gators (3-7, 3-5) split their third straight series.

Diego Rios, Conrad Wilbur, and Ryan Wong also recorded RBIs as SHP batters drew 12 walks in the game and Hillsdale committed four errors.

The Gators scored nine runs in the top of the second and continued to tack on runs in all but the fifth.

Sacred Heart Prep was scheduled to travel to Los Gatos for a non-league game Saturday.

Softball

Brenna Birnbaum had three hits and drove in three runs as Gunn raced past host Lynbrook 16-1 in a SCVAL El Camino Division contest Friday.

Aarushi Kumar also had three hits and drove in two runs. Maddie Ta doubled twice among her three hits and threw a two-hitter over five innings for the win.

Tra Nguyen, Ruth Jaquette, Emma Sachs, Lauren Li and Audrey Norton also drove in runs for the Titans (11-0, 9-0), who host second-place Cupertino (13-1, 7-1) on Wednesday. Gunn edged the Pioneers 8-7 in extra innings in their first meeting.

Boys basketball

Palo Alto scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter en route to beating visiting Milpitas 53-37 in a SCVAL De Anza Division game Friday night.

The Vikings (4-5, 4-3), who host Cupertino (2-9) on Saturday, had to overcome a slow start after being held to six first-quarter points.

The comeback started on defense, helping Paly score the first nine points of the second quarter and eventually taking a 22-19 lead at halftime.

It was still a four-point game entering the fourth when Paly’s defense held Milpitas scoreless for over six minutes, allowing the Vikings to build a double-digit advantage.

Martin Segura and Addison Lee each scored nine points to lead the Vikings. Segura was 7-of-8 from the foul line and Lee hit a trio of 3-pointers.

Aidan Rausch, Matt Corrigan and Lucas Sung accounted for another 21 points as 10 players reached the scoring column, including late, game-securing free throws from Max Bonstetter and Simon Minami.

in the SCVAL El Camino Division, Gunn took an early lead and maintained it throughout in beating visiting Wilcox 64-55.

Gavin Kitch scored 24 points to lead the Titans (6-5, 5-4), who were scheduled to host Lynbrook on Saturday.

Yotan Elazar added 16 points and Sam Mulkey 13.

Girls lacrosse

Emily Leschin scored four goals, Ava Shenk added three and Sacred Heart Prep remained unbeaten in West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division play with an 18-5 victory over visiting St. Francis on Friday.

Kalista Hurel, Ellie Noto, Genna Gibbons and Tessa Espinosa each added two goals for the Gators (7-3, 6-0), who are closing in on their second consecutive WBAL title with two league matches remaining.

SHP travels to play at Menlo-Atherton on Monday and at second place Mitty on Tuesday.

Gibbons added four assists and Lauren Hagerty recorded a pair of assists.

Mitty (5-1 WBAL) beat visiting Menlo-Atherton 13-6 on Friday.

Track and field

Menlo made a splash with standout performances from new and veteran competitors Wednesday at home.

The Knights competed with Crystal Springs, Mercy-Burlingame, Castilleja and Sacred Heart Prep.

Yale-bound senior Calvin Katz was a triple winner, taking the 1600 in 4:29.03; the 800 in 2:00.59 and the 3200 in 10:23.59.

In the 100, sophomore Colby Wilson bolted to a win in 12.95; she holds the top time in the West Bay Athletic League this season.

In the boys' 100, junior Carter Jung won in 11.72 and had the top mark in long jump, leaping 19 feet, 1/2 inch. He also ran anchor for the winning 4x100, teaming with junior Evan Kitt, senior Chris d'Alençon, and sophomore Robby Enright (46.88).

Seniors Alexandra McCusker won the 1600 in 5:32.37 and Marisa Castagna crossed the finish line first in the 3200 in 12:13.54.

In the boys' hurdles, junior Vikram Seshadri was first in the 110 high hurdles in 19:10 and William Floyd won the 300 hurdles in 49.13. Sophomore Artin Saffarnia won discus in 73-9.

Castilleja’s Samira Kennedy won the 200 in 27.45 and the 400 in 58.74 and Perry McElhinney won the 800 in 2:32.48, and the Sacred Heart Prep 4x400 relay team of Lucy Paynter, Julia Soderbery, Janie Morganroth and Luci Lambert won in a school record 4:07.25.