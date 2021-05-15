News

St. Francis student makes list of U.S. Presidential Scholars

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, May 15, 2021, 8:58 am 0
Nine California high school seniors have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars, including three from San Jose and one from a Mountain View private school.

The federal Department of Education announced Thursday morning that 161 seniors nationwide won the honor, given annually based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Arya Pratap from Saint Francis High School in Mountain View is one of the winners.

Three of the winners named attend San Jose's Lynbrook High School: Grace Huh, Eshani Jha and Michael Zhao.

Huh and Pratap were each named a Presidential Scholar in the Arts, an honor given to just 20 students nationwide.

A complete list of 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars is also available at ed.gov/psp.

