Man takes guilty plea after attacking transient in downtown Mountain View

A 46-year-old man pleaded no contest to assault charges after he attacked a man in downtown Mountain View in February, reportedly pinning him to the ground and strangling him during an argument.

Devin Polehla, a transient, pleaded no contest to one count of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury. Though the charge carries up to a four-year prison sentence, the plea deal states Polehla will instead be housed in county jail for 364 days with no opportunity for early release.

Polehla was arrested on Jan. 31 around 8:15 a.m. following reports of a fight in the Civic Center Plaza on Castro Street. Officers who arrived at the scene say Polehla had pinned the victim to the ground and had both of his hands in a grip around the victim's neck, according to the police report, while the victim was motionless and believed to be gravely injured or unconscious.

Officers say Polehla ignored multiple commands to get off the victim and were forced to push him to the ground before handcuffing him. Polehla suffered a laceration on his face, but it was unclear whether it was sustained during the altercation or while being taken into custody.

The victim was transported to Stanford Hospital and did not suffer any significant injuries, according to the police report.