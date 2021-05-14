Diesel fuel spills into Matadero Creek

A diesel fuel spill from the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System's Palo Alto campus flowed into Matadero Creek last Thursday, contaminating a 600-foot section of the creek.

A failed sensor in a generator plant pump at the campus caused the May 6 spill, which entered a nearby storm drain flowing into the creek at approximately 11 a.m., according to an email, which was sent to Barron Park Association President John King. The campus is located at 3801 Miranda Ave. in Palo Alto behind Gunn High School.

"There is minimal risk of fuel breaking containment upstream. Most of the spilled diesel fuel was captured inside the VA generator building. On-site staff responded immediately to stop the spill and cleanup," Hill-Jackson wrote.

A hazardous materials cleanup team arrived within 45 minutes and they have been working to contain the spill, including the placement of absorbent booms in the creek, he said.

The VA has received approval for a mitigation plan with California Fish and Wildlife Service and the Palo Alto Fire Department. Cleanup efforts will continue until the spill is adequately contained and removed from the surrounding environment, Hill-Jackson said. The VA has notified 13 state, federal and local authorities regarding the spill.