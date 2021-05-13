Peninsula Women's Chorus gives 'Voice' to resilience​

The past year might seem like nothing to sing about, but the Peninsula Women's Chorus is reckoning with these complex times by delivering a message of resilience with their concert, "We Have a Voice!"
The performance, which premieres online May 15, at 4 p.m., calls on the works of a half a dozen North American composers to capture the turmoil and troubles that the pandemic has laid bare, but also the hope and inspiration that can be found in coming together.
Interim Artistic Director Corie Brown leads the chorus, which has been performing together virtually over the past year.
The concert takes its name from the determined and uplifting "I Have a Voice" by Moira Smiley, who helped the Peninsula Women's Chorus adapt her piece for virtual choir. The composition speaks to the ongoing work for equity and justice for all in our society.
Other works on the program are: Randall Thompson's "Come In," featuring a performance by flutist Ray Furuta; Caroline Shaw's "Dolce Cantavi;" Sarah Quartel's "God will give orders/Sweet child;" Karisha Longaker's "We Shall Be Known" in an arrangement by chorus director Brown; and "The Storm is Passing" by Charles Albert Tindley, arranged by Barbara W. Baker.
The program also includes spoken poetry by four American women poets, who wrote poems in response to the events of the past year.
Following the premiere of "We Have a Voice!" on May 15, the chorus is holding a "backstage reception" with Brown, composer Smiley and members of the virtual production team, who share how the online concert came together.
"We Have a Voice!" will be available on-demand through June 30.
Tickets are pay-what-you-can for the concert; $10 minimum for backstage reception. For more information, visit pwchorus.org
