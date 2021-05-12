Man faces attempted murder in connection to stabbing at Mountain View's Sports Page

Security personnel and patrons flagged Ferrari as the assailant as he was leaving the bar, with one security guard following him outside heading north toward Space Park Way. He was finally stopped by police just east of Shoreline Boulevard on Space Park Way.

When officers arrived, the 19-year-old victim from East Palo Alto was on the ground in the parking lot, bleeding from his chest, officers said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where medical staff found he had a punctured liver. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

The victim's friend called police to report the incident around 1:23 a.m. on Sunday, and said they had been playing pool at the bar that night and did not have any problems with other patrons. He told officers that the victim left the table multiple times to go to the bathroom, and at one point returned bleeding from his upper body and saying he had been stabbed, according to the police report.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Ronald Ferrari, was arrested on May 9 following reports that someone had been stabbed at the bar. Ferrari was found a short distance away -- with a security guard trailing him -- and was taken into custody, police said in court filings.

A Pleasanton man was arraigned Wednesday on one count of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a bar patron at the Sports Page Bar and Grill, attacking the victim with a knife after what was described as a verbal confrontation.

In addition to one felony count of attempt to commit murder, Ferrari faces additional jail time if convicted because the attack caused great bodily injury, and was carried out with a dangerous weapon. The latter can tack on an additional one year to a state prison sentence.

When interviewed by police, Ferrari told officers that he did not want to stay in the bar due to "negative energy," and that the victim had been looking at him funny. He claimed that the victim told him multiple times to "shut the f--- up," and that he confronted him over the comments. Ferrari initially denied he had stabbed the man, but was later quoted in the police report as saying he had done it.

Surveillance footage, meanwhile, showed some of what transpired that evening, but a key camera covering the area where the attack is believed to have occurred only provided a live stream and had no recorded footage for months. In the bar, officers found a pool table with blood spattered on the corner pocket and pools of blood on the ground below.

Officers interviewed numerous witnesses at the bar that evening, many of whom said they saw the suspect but did not see the stabbing itself. One woman believed to have seen it happen insisted to officers that she did not directly witness the attack.

Though Ferrari did not have a weapon on him at the time, K-9 police dog Thor was able to track down a black folding knife that was believed to be discarded near the sidewalk close to the intersection of Shoreline Boulevard and Space Park Way. The knife had an "unknown" substance on it at the time it was collected.

Man faces attempted murder in connection to stabbing at Mountain View's Sports Page