News

Caltrain seeks public input on proposed fare changes

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, May 11, 2021, 12:12 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A northbound Caltrain pulls out of the downtown Palo Alto train station on July 24, 2019. Caltrain will hold a public hearing later this month to get feedback on a proposal to extend its monthly pass fare discount to 2023. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Caltrain will hold a public hearing later this month to get feedback on a proposal to extend its monthly pass fare discount to 2023.

Currently, a 20% discount on the monthly pass is in place through September 2021. The proposal -- which would extend the discount through June 30, 2023 -- aims to provide financial relief for Caltrain riders and encourage people to take the train as they return to work.

Other proposed fare changes include reducing the adult one-way Clipper discount from 55 cents to 25 cents; three incremental fare increases that alternate between increasing the base fare by 50 cents and the zone fare by 25 cents; and increasing the Go Pass by 5% every other year.

The public will be able to provide feedback on these additional proposals, though they are not part of the public hearing.

A public meeting discussing the proposed fare changes will take place May 20 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at join.zoom.us or by phone at (669) 900-6833. The webinar ID is 971 6867 0624 and passcode 240979 to join.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The hearing takes place May 24 at 2:30 p.m. during a finance committee meeting for the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, which owns and operates Caltrain.

That meeting can be accessed via Zoom or by phone at (669) 900-6833 with webinar ID 933 8892 7360 and passcode 790810 to join.

People can submit comments before the hearing by completing an online form at https://samtranscore.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9EmYkYowochv0Ts, by emailing [email protected], by phone at (800) 660-4287 (TTY (650) 508-6448) or by mail to Board Secretary, Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, P.O. Box 3006, San Carlos, CA 94070-1306.

People needing translation or interpretation should call Caltrain at (800) 660-4287 at least three days before the meeting for assistance.

For more information, visit https://www.caltrain.com/riderinfo/2021ProposedFareChanges.html.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Caltrain seeks public input on proposed fare changes

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, May 11, 2021, 12:12 pm

Caltrain will hold a public hearing later this month to get feedback on a proposal to extend its monthly pass fare discount to 2023.

Currently, a 20% discount on the monthly pass is in place through September 2021. The proposal -- which would extend the discount through June 30, 2023 -- aims to provide financial relief for Caltrain riders and encourage people to take the train as they return to work.

Other proposed fare changes include reducing the adult one-way Clipper discount from 55 cents to 25 cents; three incremental fare increases that alternate between increasing the base fare by 50 cents and the zone fare by 25 cents; and increasing the Go Pass by 5% every other year.

The public will be able to provide feedback on these additional proposals, though they are not part of the public hearing.

A public meeting discussing the proposed fare changes will take place May 20 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at join.zoom.us or by phone at (669) 900-6833. The webinar ID is 971 6867 0624 and passcode 240979 to join.

The hearing takes place May 24 at 2:30 p.m. during a finance committee meeting for the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, which owns and operates Caltrain.

That meeting can be accessed via Zoom or by phone at (669) 900-6833 with webinar ID 933 8892 7360 and passcode 790810 to join.

People can submit comments before the hearing by completing an online form at https://samtranscore.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9EmYkYowochv0Ts, by emailing [email protected], by phone at (800) 660-4287 (TTY (650) 508-6448) or by mail to Board Secretary, Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, P.O. Box 3006, San Carlos, CA 94070-1306.

People needing translation or interpretation should call Caltrain at (800) 660-4287 at least three days before the meeting for assistance.

For more information, visit https://www.caltrain.com/riderinfo/2021ProposedFareChanges.html.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.