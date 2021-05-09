News

Man arrested following early morning stabbing at Mountain View's Sports Page Bar

Uploaded: Sun, May 9, 2021, 9:51 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Police arrested 29-year-old Pleasanton resident Ronald Ferrari in connection with a stabbing that took place early Sunday morning at the Sports Page Bar and Grill in Mountain View, officials said.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoreline Boulevard, near the intersection of Plymouth Street, for reports of man who had been stabbed.

According to the callers, the suspect walked away from the scene, and security officers were following him on foot, police said.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from East Palo Alto, was taken to a local hospital with one stab wound to his upper body, police said. He is expected to survive.

A police dog, Thor, found the knife that was used in the stabbing and discarded by the suspect.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Ferrari was located by police and detained without incident, officials said. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

An investigation into what led to the stabbing is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Hom at [email protected]

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

— Bay City News Service

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Man arrested following early morning stabbing at Mountain View's Sports Page Bar

Uploaded: Sun, May 9, 2021, 9:51 pm

Police arrested 29-year-old Pleasanton resident Ronald Ferrari in connection with a stabbing that took place early Sunday morning at the Sports Page Bar and Grill in Mountain View, officials said.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoreline Boulevard, near the intersection of Plymouth Street, for reports of man who had been stabbed.

According to the callers, the suspect walked away from the scene, and security officers were following him on foot, police said.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from East Palo Alto, was taken to a local hospital with one stab wound to his upper body, police said. He is expected to survive.

A police dog, Thor, found the knife that was used in the stabbing and discarded by the suspect.

Ferrari was located by police and detained without incident, officials said. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

An investigation into what led to the stabbing is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Hom at [email protected]

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.