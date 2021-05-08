Santa Clara County further expands vaccination hours

Santa Clara County continues to encourage teens and other eligible community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The county is further expanding its evening and weekend hours and various pop-up sites that don't require an appointment.

Teens and young adults currently have lower rates of vaccination. Younger people ages 16 to 29 comprise the highest number of unvaccinated individuals in the county. Eighteen- to 34-year-olds have the highest rate of COVID infection of any age group, county officials note.

"As we approach school graduation events and the summer holiday season, it is vital for those who intend to attend gatherings and celebrations to do so in the safest manner possible for themselves and the community -- fully vaccinated," the county said in a Saturday, May 8 statement.

“We have prioritized the lowest vaccinated census tracts for our mobile pop up clinics and door to door canvassing,” said Dr. Rocio Luna, deputy county executive. “Our mobile clinics have delivered more than 45,000 doses of vaccine at over 100 sites, and we’re also locating clinics at schools and offering incentives for youth to get vaccinated.”

Vaccination sites throughout the county will continue to accept drop-ins for COVID-19 vaccines in the coming week, and same-day appointments are also available throughout the county, including at Levi’s Stadium. Anyone age 16 and older who lives, works, or attends school in Santa Clara County is eligible for vaccination. Drop-in availability is subject to supply and capacity limitations, the county said.