County seeks applicants for commission to redraw supervisorial districts

Santa Clara County is now accepting applicants for the 2021 Advisory Redistricting Commission, an effort to redraw the county's five supervisorial district boundaries that occurs after every decennial census.

Applications close at 9 a.m. on June 1, and 10 commissioners will be appointed next month to the 15-member Advisory Redistricting Commission, with the remaining five seats to be filled in August and September.

"Our efforts during the 2020 Census to ensure an accurate count, combined with the process we've put in place now for redistricting, will make sure that supervisorial district boundaries are redrawn to best reflect and serve our diverse community," County Executive Jeffrey Smith said. "While some jurisdictions in our nation try to suppress the vote, we at the County of Santa Clara came up with a clear, transparent mechanism to empower our residents and improve voter representation."

Applicants interested in serving as a 2021 Advisory Redistricting Commissioner must be registered voters in Santa Clara County, must be available to serve from June through December of this year, and be able to participate in all meetings of the commission.

Applicants must be have experience that demonstrates the ability to comprehend and apply state and federal requirements governing the commission, and can't be an elected official of the county, family member, staff member or part of a paid campaign staff.