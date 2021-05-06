Suit to be filed against Google alleges massive violation of users' privacy rights

A lawsuit is set to be filed Thursday in San Jose against Google alleging it secretly collects and sells users' personal information, violating users' privacy rights.

The suit, to be filed in U.S. District Court by Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy, alleges that Mountain View-based Google's promise to "never sell any personal information to third parties" and users "get to decide how" their "information is used" is untrue.

The law firm for months has been tracking alleged violations that Google secretly tracks consumers on the web and sells the information in auctions for advertisements.

"Google's real-time bidding exchange is alleged to be the most extensive in the world," said Nanci Nishimura, partner at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy. "Despite its promise that 'we don't sell your personal information to anyone,' Google makes billions of dollars by selling consumers' sensitive personal information in real-time.

"This process is invisible to consumers and Google does not have informed consent for the collection and sale of these massive data sets of personal information that are used to profile consumers," Nishimura said.