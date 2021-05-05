Sunnyvale: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle early Wednesday

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Sunnyvale early Wednesday morning, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

The collision was reported around 5:10 a.m. at the intersection of Maude and Borregas avenues, where officers arrived to find a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Investigator Jason Pistor with the department's Major Accident Investigation Team at 408-730-7109.